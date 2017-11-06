Delays, cancellations due to Sunday's severe weather - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Delays, cancellations due to Sunday's severe weather

(Source: Tiffin Police Department) (Source: Tiffin Police Department)

(WTOL) - Due to Sunday's severe weather, several schools and other organizations are running on a delay or cancellation schedule.

  • Bridges Community Academy (Tiffin) - two-hour delay
  • Calvert Catholic Schools - two-hour delay
  • Findlay - CLOSED
  • Mohawk - two-hour delay
  • Monroeville - two-hour delay
  • North Central Academy (Tiffin) - two-hour delay 
  • Norwalk - two-hour delay
  • Seneca Opportunity Center - two-hour delay
  • Seneca East - two-hour delay
  • StoneBridge Church of God (Findlay) - Evening Services Closed
  • Tiffin City Schools - two-hour delay 

The list will continue to be updated on air and online. Call your school or organization if you have any questions about the schedule. 

