Delays, cancellations due to Sunday's severe weather

(WTOL) - Due to Sunday's severe weather, several schools and other organizations are running on a delay or cancellation schedule.

Bridges Community Academy (Tiffin) - two-hour delay

Calvert Catholic Schools - two-hour delay

Findlay - CLOSED

Mohawk - two-hour delay

Monroeville - two-hour delay

North Central Academy (Tiffin) - two-hour delay

Norwalk - two-hour delay

Seneca Opportunity Center - two-hour delay

Seneca East - two-hour delay

StoneBridge Church of God (Findlay) - Evening Services Closed

Tiffin City Schools - two-hour delay

The list will continue to be updated on air and online. Call your school or organization if you have any questions about the schedule.

