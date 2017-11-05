Girlfriend stabs man twice, taken to jail

A woman is sitting behind bars after stabbing her boyfriend twice early Sunday morning near Edon, Ohio.

The Williams County Sheriff's Office said Luther Harrington, 45, left his house after his girlfriend Renee Grosskurth, 39, stabbed him in the face.

The two then were driving to Angola, Indiana to seek treatment for Harrington's injury. During the drive however, Harrington was stabbed again.

Deputies found and arrested Grosskurth. She was taken to the Corrections Center of NW Ohio.

Deputies said there has been a history of drug activity at their residence which may have contributed to the incident.

