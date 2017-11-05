Man accused of attempted robbery is shot but expected to survive

A man accused of attempted robbery is expected to survive after he was shot Saturday night.

The Williams County Sheriff's Office said Stephanie Funkhouser lured Rocky Reynolds, 28, out of his house located on CR-7 just after midnight. That's when DaShon Bowman hit Reynolds in the head with a blunt object.

After Reynolds was assaulted, deputies said he shot Bowman in the stomach with a handgun.

Funkhouser then drove Bowman to the Montpelier emergency room where he was later flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Bowman is still in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies said Funkhouser and Bowman wanted to steal drugs from Reynolds.

Deputies say several charges will be filed in this case.

