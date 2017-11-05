Sylvania Southview to host 5th Annual Holiday Hoopla

The Sylvania Southview High School's band is inviting the public to its Fifth Annual Holiday Hoopla Event.

Those who attend the event will find a silent/online auction that'll have a variety of unique items such as gift cards, attraction tickets, household items, crafts, jewelry and much more.

The first 250 shoppers to attend will receive a free goody bag that'll include samples and coupons.

Crafters and direct sales vendors will also be selling exclusive items for holiday shopping.

Bidding for the auction begins on November 17. Anyone interested can get started here.

Santa and his elves will also be at the holiday event taking pictures with little ones who may also color with the elves and have their face painted. And for entertainment, Southview's band will play holiday tunes, while food will also be available for purchase.

All of the money raised from the event will go towards purchasing new marching band jackets. The current jackets being used are about 25 years-old and are in disrepair.

The free event will happen on December 2, at Sylvania Southview High School beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Anyone who wants to RSVP to the event can do so on the event's Facebook page.

