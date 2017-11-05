Car crashes into electric pole, knocks out apartment's power

An apartment complex in west Toledo lost power after a car crashed into an electric pole Saturday night.

The crash happened on Dorr and Sibley Street just before midnight.

TPD said after the driver left a nearby restaurant without paying for his drinks, he took off in his car. That's when he crashed the vehicle into the electric pole.

After the crash, the driver fled the crash on foot. There is no word on his condition.

No other cars were involved in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

