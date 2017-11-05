TPD investigates two-car crash in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigates two-car crash in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a two-car crash in west Toledo.

The crash happened on Laskey Avenue and Talmadge Road just before 1 a.m.

One driver involved said he was turning, when another driver ran through the light and hit him. 

Its unknown if anyone was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

