Man arrested for alleged stabbing, faces multiple charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for alleged stabbing, faces multiple charges

(Source: Lucas County Jail) (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed someone overnight.

Police said Dashai Crawford stabbed Carme Diaz-Baez near east Weber Street.

Diaz-Baez was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment with unknown conditions.

Crawford is facing multiple charges such as felonious assault, unauthorized use of property, drug trafficking and obstructing official business/impede public official. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly