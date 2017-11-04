TPD searching for armed suspects on the run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for armed suspects on the run

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are searching for two people responsible for robbing a convenience store Saturday morning.

The robbery happened at the 7-Eleven located on Navarre Avenue just before 3 a.m.

TPD said the two unknown subjects were armed when they demanded money from the store's clerk. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly