Suicide prevention program to screen 'The S Word' film

A prevention program of Toledo and Northwest Ohio Cornucopia, will be screening the film, "The 'S' Word', at the Prevention Fair Monday.

The program 'Inspired by Grace' will be showing the film because it's about the survivors who have attempted suicide and now live to tell about it and raise awareness.

The director and editor, the CEO of "A Renewed Mind" and of RFS Behavioral Health will also be there serving as panelists for a discussion following the film.

WTOL 11's anchor Kristi Leigh will serve as an emcee at the event which starts at 5 p.m. on November 6 at the Carpenters Local Union Hall in Rossford.

