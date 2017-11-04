Two crashes happen minutes apart in west Toledo

Toledo police responded to two different crashes that happened minutes apart.

Both took place at the intersection of Sylvania and Upton Avenue around 1 a.m.

The first crash involved a driver who crashed into another car at the intersection and then took off.

There are no reported injuries from this crash.

It remains unclear who the driver is and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The second crash involved three cars.

After the collision, three passengers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. It's unclear what led up to this crash or if it's related to the first one.

This is also under investigation.



