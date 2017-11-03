Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Playoffs round 1 finals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Playoffs round 1 finals

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Big Board playoff finals: Round 1

Indian Lake 14

Archbold 23

St. John’s 12

Avon 28

Blissfield 21

Brooklyn Columbian Central 17

Reading 16

Cassopolis 31

Glenville 0

Central Catholic 28

Swanton 0

Eastwood 48

Calvert 50

Edgerton 43

Otsego 38

Edison 14

Gibsonburg 8

Hicksville 35

St. Mary 19

Hudson 16

Ada 18

Liberty-Benton 49

Genoa 21

Marion Pleasant 48

Leipsic 0

McComb 21

Anthony Wayne 14

Medina Highland 21

Mohawk 15

Pandora-Gilboa 19

Bellevue 34

Pepper Pike 6

Climax Scotts 14

Pittsford 13

Clyde 35

Sandusky 0

Hillsdale 28

Seneca East 7

Wauseon 13

Shelby 50

Northview 42

Wadsworth 61

Summerfield 20

Whiteford 36

Lorain 28

Whitmer 31

Carey 7

Wynford 2

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly