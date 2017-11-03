Medical marijuana grower approved for north Toledo

The Ohio Department of Commerce has chosen the first eleven growers for its medical marijuana program.

One of them will be in North Toledo.

It will be located in a vacant building in the 300 block of East State Line road and operated by Illinois businessman Carl Boyar.

Kevin Spitler runs the Toledo Hemp Center.

He calls himself a hope dealer offering over the counter cannabis based medicine to ease different ailments.

Kevin’s mom Dot relied on hemp products during her painful battle and eventual death from pancreatic cancer.

“Hemp has a lot of the same benefits as medical marijuana. You just can’t get high from it. Which is a nice convenience for a lot of people who just want to have a typical day, want to work, drive, just want relief,” said Mr. Spitler.

And he knows firsthand about the benefits of medical marijuana, having worked at a dispensary in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The smaller growers announced Friday for Ohio will cultivate up to three-thousand square feet of pot.

That’s a tiny portion of the anticipated cultivation.

Up to a dozen larger growers for sites up to 25,0000 square feet are expected to be announced later this month.

“With medical marijuana we see it helping people with different pain issues. In a productive measure, we can help people before people before they get addicted to a different type of medication that may lead to heroin," said Mr. Spitler.

The Ohio companies will get provisional licenses but can’t immediately begin growing marijuana.

They must first get their businesses operational and have a state team visit their facilities.

Kevin Spitler will continue selling his hemp based products offering what he calls tomorrow choices today.

