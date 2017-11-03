Sec. of State makes it easy for voters to view ballots ahead of election day

Do you know who and what you're voting for on Tuesday?

If you're not sure exactly what is going to be on your ballot, the Secretary of State’s office has tools to help.

All you have to do is go to the Ohio Secretary of State's website, search for “view your sample ballot”, select your county, and enter your name and birth date.

The tool will show you know exactly what you're voting for, before you step into the polls.

It’s called Voters View.

The state required all counties to do this two years ago, but, Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott says a lot of neighbors still don't know about it.

Scott says it allows voters to research candidates and issues and not be blind-sided by anything on election day.

If you vote absentee, you can also check on the status of your request, and when it is mailed.

"As it gets more a lot popular and a lot more useable I think people will find it to be very beneficial to them prior to going to the polls on election day. Even if you're going to vote absentee, it is just as good for you, simply because, once again, you get to look at your full ballot,” said Scott.

You can also check your polling place.

Something else new online this year, the Lucas County Board of Elections will post live results on Tuesday.

All you have to do is go to LucasCountyVotes.org.

You can even pull it up on your phone.

Then, you can pick any race you want to follow.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

The Board of Elections will update the results every 15 minutes.

Of course live results will also be posted on-air on WTOL 11 and on the WTOL 11 news app.