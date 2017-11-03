Two Toledo thrift stores to close

Two Toledo thrifts shops will close later this month.

Savers will shut down their shops at the Executive Parkway and South Reynolds Road locations. Their last day for business will be November 12.

Over 100 employees will be laid off due to the closures.

The employees were not notified why the two stores are shutting down.

