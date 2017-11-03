Chinese exchange students volunteer to help the homeless

A group of international students from China at Central Catholic High School will take part in a service project to help the homeless.

Junior Kyle Wang, Junior Osen Fang, Sophomore Henry Luo, Junior Carol Xie and Junior Sky Kou are working with Cherry Street Mission Ministries. The non profit organization serves those in need in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

The students will be at the Costco on Central Avenue this weekend collecting items that will then be donated to Cherry Street Mission. They are encouraging the community to help make a difference.



"Paper towels, cans of food, bottled water. People will receive a flier with what it is about, and they will receive a list of a series of items we need," Junior Kyle Wang said.

Those who help out will receive a one-day free shopping pass, which will need to be shown at the Costco entrance.

Father Matthew Rader, priest leader at Central Catholic, says all students are required to take part in service work.

"Certainly this project that the international students are undertaking is an extraordinary act of mercy," Father Rader said.

The students' project is all part of Central Catholic's Act of Mercy program, which is a pastoral formation program at the school.

Father Rader says what school leaders ask of the students is to live out spiritual and corporal works of mercy that the Church has long held.

"Our privilege and duty is to propose God to them, belief in a Higher Being, to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ to them," Father Rader said.

The students will be at the Costco on Central Avenue Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.