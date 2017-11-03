More than 100 students gather at Student Watershed Watch Summit

More than 130 students of all ages participated in the Student Watershed Watch Summit Friday.

The students studied water quality in the Toledo-area after taking samples for the last few weeks. The students then presented results of their water quality testing research.

"A lot of the results the students have gotten in the stream are reflective from what the Ohio EPA has seen when they go out and test water quality every 15 years or so," Kari Gerwin of TMACOG said. "The EPA can't get out incredibly frequently to do these tests so it's really important that the students go out at similar locations and identify on a yearly basis water quality conditions."

This was the 28th year for the program, which is run by the TMACOG.

