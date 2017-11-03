Metroparks clear invasive plant species, Zoo's elephants help dispose of it

The Metroparks of Toledo are working hard to keep invasive plant species from overtaking the area, with help from the Toledo Zoo.

Crews from the Metroparks have been busy clearing invasive bush honeysuckle and autumn olive shrubs from Blue Creek Metropark in Whitehouse.

After it’s removed, the brush is taken to the zoo where it’s given to the elephants.

If left in the wild, the invasive plants could completely overtake the ecosystem.

