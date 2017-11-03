Money Talk News: Taking better pictures with your cell phone camera

Want to make the most of the memories you snap with your cell phone camera?

Take a look around you. There are great photos waiting to happen everywhere.

Nowadays, so many people carry a camera with them at all times in their phone.

So how can you snap a super shot with that cell phone? We asked an expert.

"Let's say you're shooting a picture of a couple. Mom and dad, aunt and uncle, grandma and grandpa, whatever it is. Let them stand next to each other. Put their heads together. The minute their heads touch, they will break out into the biggest smile you've ever seen. It works 100 percent of the time. They will say, that's the best picture anyone's ever shot of me,” said Barry Schein with the Palm Beach Photographic Centre.

More of Barry's tips:

Fill the frame. Unless the background is really important.

Unless the background is really important. Check the background. You don't want tree limbs growing out of people's head.

You don't want tree limbs growing out of people's head. Avoid bright front light.

Shoot indoors away from walls.

Use highest resolution you can.



Don't worry if your shot isn't perfect. Snap several and try programs such as Photoshop or Instagram to get the look you want later.



The bottom line? Anyone can use their cell phone camera to capture picture perfect shots. For more tips, check out moneytalksnews.com. Just search for "camera."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.