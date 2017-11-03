OSHP: Troopers find $266 thousand worth of meth after Wood Co. traffic stop

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Connecticut man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found $266 thousand worth of meth in his car on Thursday.

The OSHP says the man, Shamel Eaton, 37, was stopped by troopers near milepost 72 on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County for following too closely.

When they searched Eaton’s car they say they found approximately 246 ounces of methamphetamine submerged within a liquid.

Eaton was taken to the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies.

If found guilty, he could get up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40 thousand fine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.