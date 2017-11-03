OSHP: Troopers find $266 thousand worth of meth after Wood Co. t - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP: Troopers find $266 thousand worth of meth after Wood Co. traffic stop

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Connecticut man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found $266 thousand worth of meth in his car on Thursday.

The OSHP says the man, Shamel Eaton, 37, was stopped by troopers near milepost 72 on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County for following too closely.

When they searched Eaton’s car they say they found approximately 246 ounces of methamphetamine submerged within a liquid.

Eaton was taken to the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies.

If found guilty, he could get up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40 thousand fine.

