Nearly 1,500 pounds of drugs collected during Drug Takeback Day

Drug Takeback Day in Lucas County was a huge success.

According to Deb Cheny of the Sylvania Community Action Team, there were 1,432 pounds of prescription drugs dropped off at the 27 drop off sites in Lucas County.

The DEA collected the drugs and will be responsible for destroying them.

The county will have another takeback in the spring.

Meanwhile, there are 22 permanent drop off locations that residents can use: Those locations are:

Mercy College: 2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo - 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Mercy Family Care Clinic: 2231 Franklin Ave., Toledo - 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NW District Station: 2330 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo - 24 Hours

Ottawa Hills Police Dept.: 2125 Richards Road, Toledo - 24 Hours

Safety Building: 525 N. Erie Street, Toledo - 24 Hours

Scott Park District Station: 2301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo - 24 Hours

St. Anne Hospital: 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

St. Vincent Medical Center: 2213 Cherry Street, Toledo - 24 Hours

UTMC Emergency Room : 3065 Arlington Ave., Toledo - 24 Hours

UT Police Station: 1515 S. Towerview Blvd. - 24 Hours

Washington Twp. Police Dept.: 5714 Blessing Drive, Toledo - 24 Hours

Maumee City Police Dept.: 109 East Dudley, Maumee - 24 Hours

Oregon Police Dept.: 5330 Seaman Road, Oregon - 24 Hours

St. Charles Hospital: 2600 Navarre Ave., Oregon - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sylvania Police Dept.: 6635 Maplewood, Sylvania - 24 Hours

Sylvania Twp. Police Dept.: 4420 King Road, Sylvania - 24 Hours

Swanton Police Dept.: 219 Chesnut, Swanton - 24 Hours

Mercy Tiffin Hospital: 45 St. Lawrence Drive, Tiffin - 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Mercy Defiance Clinic: 1404 E. 2nd Street, Defiance - 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Monday thru Friday), 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Sat.)

Monclova Twp. Administrative Offices: 4335 Albon Road - 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (Monday), 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Tuesday thru Friday)

Waterville Police Dept.: 25 North 2nd Street, Waterville - 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Monday thru Friday)

Whitehouse Police Dept.: 6925 Providence St., Whitehouse - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Monday thru Friday)

