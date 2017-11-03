Nearly 1,500 pounds of drugs collected during Drug Takeback Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Nearly 1,500 pounds of drugs collected during Drug Takeback Day

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Drug Takeback Day in Lucas County was a huge success.

According to Deb Cheny of the Sylvania Community Action Team, there were 1,432 pounds of prescription drugs dropped off at the 27 drop off sites in Lucas County.

The DEA collected the drugs and will be responsible for destroying them. 

The county will have another takeback in the spring.

Meanwhile, there are 22 permanent drop off locations that residents can use: Those locations are:

  • Mercy College: 2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo - 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Mercy Family Care Clinic: 2231 Franklin Ave., Toledo - 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • NW District Station: 2330 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo - 24 Hours
  • Ottawa Hills Police Dept.: 2125 Richards Road, Toledo - 24 Hours 
  • Safety Building: 525 N. Erie Street, Toledo - 24 Hours
  • Scott Park District Station: 2301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo - 24 Hours
  • St. Anne Hospital: 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • St. Vincent Medical Center: 2213 Cherry Street, Toledo - 24 Hours
  • UTMC Emergency Room : 3065 Arlington Ave., Toledo - 24 Hours
  • UT Police Station: 1515 S. Towerview Blvd. - 24 Hours
  • Washington Twp. Police Dept.: 5714 Blessing Drive, Toledo - 24 Hours
  • Maumee City Police Dept.: 109 East Dudley, Maumee - 24 Hours 
  • Oregon Police Dept.: 5330 Seaman Road, Oregon - 24 Hours
  • St. Charles Hospital: 2600 Navarre Ave., Oregon - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sylvania Police Dept.: 6635 Maplewood, Sylvania - 24 Hours
  • Sylvania Twp. Police Dept.: 4420 King Road, Sylvania - 24 Hours
  • Swanton Police Dept.: 219 Chesnut, Swanton - 24 Hours
  • Mercy Tiffin Hospital: 45 St. Lawrence Drive, Tiffin - 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Mercy Defiance Clinic: 1404 E. 2nd Street, Defiance - 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Monday thru Friday), 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Sat.) 
  • Monclova Twp. Administrative Offices: 4335 Albon Road - 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (Monday), 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Tuesday thru Friday)
  • Waterville Police Dept.: 25 North 2nd Street, Waterville -  8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Monday thru Friday)
  • Whitehouse Police Dept.: 6925 Providence St., Whitehouse - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Monday thru Friday)

