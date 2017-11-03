Norwalk man indicted on charges of trafficking, exploiting teen girls

The U.S. Attorney General's Office announced an indictment against a Norwalk man accused of sex trafficking and sexually exploiting teen girls.

According to the indictment, Charles Thomas Barbarotta, 32, told the girls he was producing or directing a pornographic film and and filmed himself engaging in sex acts with the teens.

In December of 2016, the indictment says Barbarotta also had two teens engage in 'commercial sex acts.'

Following an investigation, Barbarotta was indicted on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of wire fraud. The FBI, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Huron County Sheriff's Office and Erie County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the investigation.

The FBI believes Barbarotta has other victims and encourages anyone with information about him to call the FBI at 419-243-6122.

