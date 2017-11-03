Police locate person of interest in intruder incident at Wauseon auto parts plant

Wauseon police found a person of interest they believe to be involved in an intruder incident at a Wauseon auto parts plant.

Police were looking for James Corey Slone after employees of IAC West Linfoot Avenue were evacuated for a time due to an intruder in the building.

Wauseon police were on the scene, as well as a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy with a tracking dog.

Wauseon police chief Keith Torbet said police searched the building and did not find an intruder. However, he said several employees saw the intruder in the building.

Chief Torbet said they believe the man was looking for an ex-girlfriend. Police say the man was unarmed.

A security camera also caught the man on surveillance video.

