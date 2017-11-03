Dog shot during home invasion

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A family's dog was injured after it charged at two armed men who entered their home around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Toledo police say a woman was inside her home on Columbus Street when two men came through her front door and told her to get down on the ground.

The woman told police that her dog charged at the men and was shot. Police say the woman thinks that both men shot at the dog.

Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot. The woman described the men as Hispanic or black males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and masks over their faces.

Police say surveillance video showed a third person was waiting outside during the incident.

The incident is under investigation. The dog's condition is unknown.

