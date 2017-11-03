Dog shot during home invasion - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dog shot during home invasion

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A family's dog was injured after it charged at two armed men who entered their home around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Toledo police say a woman was inside her home on Columbus Street when two men came through her front door and told her to get down on the ground.

The woman told police that her dog charged at the men and was shot. Police say the woman thinks that both men shot at the dog. 

Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot. The woman described the men as Hispanic or black males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and masks over their faces. 

Police say surveillance video showed a third person was waiting outside during the incident. 

The incident is under investigation. The dog's condition is unknown.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly