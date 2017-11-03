Colorado murder suspect arrested in Henry Co. after traffic stop

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A man who is the suspect in a Colorado homicide was arrested in Henry County following a traffic stop on October 30.

A sergeant with the Henry County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle with a Colorado license plate for speeding on State Route 109 near County Road G in Marion Township near Hamler.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Karsten Persson from Montrose, Colorado.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 officer was called to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted the sergeant to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

The officer conducted a probable cause search and found suspicious items in the vehicle. Persson was arrested for driving without a license and booked in the regional jail.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office was contacted later in the day by a detective with the Montrose Police Department. The detective told police that Persson was a homicide suspect in their jurisdiction, and prepared an arrest warrant charging Persson with one count of murder.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said the detective and a special agent from the FBI traveled from Colorado to continue with their investigation.

Police say Persson is in the regional jail waiting to be taken back to Colorado to stand trial.

Along with the traffic chargers, Persson was charged locally with being a fugitive from justice and will appear in the Napoleon Municipal Court.

