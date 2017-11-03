5 people arrested after meth, money found in Paulding home

Five people are now behind bars after drugs and money were found in a Paulding County home on Thursday.

The Multi Area Narcotics Taskforce and Paulding County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of North Walnut Street in Paulding.

During their search, the officials found crystal methamphetamine, money and drug paraphernalia. They also discovered seven adults and a three-year-old in the home.

Police charged 35-year-old Scott Haney, 45-year-old William Winkler and 27-year-old Minnie Cain with trafficking methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree because it was done in the presence of a child.

Police also charged 27-year-old Thaddeus Lang and 21-year-old Jacob Schaffer with possession of methamphetamine.

Officials say two other adults in the home were not arrested. The three-year-old was placed with family by Job and Family Services.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.