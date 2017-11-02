Elderly Clyde woman killed in Seneca County crash

An elderly woman was killed Thursday afternoon following a crash in Seneca County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Edward McKenzie, 89, was driving a brown Chevy Eqinox south bound on SR 19 along with 86-year-old Dorothy McKenzie.

McKenzie failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a flatbed tow truck traveling westbound on US 224.

McKenzie's vehicle overturned and struck an unoccupied Jeep Liberty.

Edward McKenzie was transported to the hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Dorothy McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was transported to the Seneca County coroner.

Malik Kwme Kavon Williams, the driver of the flatbed, was uninjured in the crash.

Edward, Dorothy, and Williams were all wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

