FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day

FIRST ALERT DAY: Expect heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, especially late afternoon into evening.

Lightning, hail and high winds are expected to be embedded in late day activity.

Some areas could see from 2-3 inches of rain.

Today's high, 68.

Flood Watch in effect from Noon today through 6 a.m. Monday.

Temps tumble next week, with highs in mid 40s.

The main threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts, marginal hail and even an isolated tornado threat.

The timing for these strong storms will begin late afternoon and continue through to the overnight.



