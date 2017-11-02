Widow of late mayor Mike Collins Endorses Kapszukiewicz

Toledo tragically lost its mayor in February of 2015. Mayor D. Michael Collins was only in office 13 months before he passed away.

Following his death, current Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson immediately took over because of her positions as the President of City Council, then won in a special election.

The widow of Mayor Collins is now speaking out about Toledo’s upcoming mayoral election.

Sandy Drabik Collins says it is hard to talk about it because this was supposed to be the end of her husband’s term. However, she says she is endorsing Wade Kapszukiewicz.

She says he reminds her of her late husband, having bright new ideas.

Collins says after Kapszukiewicz made it through the primary, she called and asked to meet with him. It was from then on she decided to support him.

Collins says his financial experience that impresses her, and she thinks Toledo needs change. She says she was expecting more from Paula Hicks-Hudson.

"I really thought that she would address a plan for the roads about financing them right away. I mean I thought it would happen six weeks after taking office, at least after she was elected," Collins said. "And I didn't see that so I have been concerned about finances and watching it so I just believe we need a change."

The Hicks-Hudson campaign declined to comment on the endorsement, but said she is happy to have the endorsement of another former Toledo mayor, Carty Finkbeiner.

Here is a full list from both campaigns of the candidates endorsements:

Paula Hicks-Hudson:

Toledo Area UAW CAP Council

Laborers Local 500

AFSCME Council 8

Carpenters Local 351

SEIU 1199 (Service Employees International Union)

Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO

CWA Local 4319 (Communications Workers of America)

International Longshoreman Association Local 1768

NALC Branch 100 (National Association of Letter Carriers)

Wade Kapszukiewicz:

Toledo Chamber of Commerce

Toledo Building Trades

Teamsters Local 20

Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association

Firefighters Local 92

Toledo Police Command Officers

Ironworkers Local 55

Advocates for a Clean lake Erie

Toledo Homebuilders Association

Toledo Federation of Teachers

NW Ohio Building Trades

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 50

IBEW Local 8

Sheetmetal Workers Local 33

UFCW Local 75

Cement Masons Local 886

Toledo Blade

