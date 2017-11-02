The Trump Effect: How voters grade President Trump 100 days after election

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Tricia Cullop has been head coach at UT for 10 years (Source: WTOL)

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

While local voters are preparing for election day on Tuesday, it is impossible not to think back on what happened one year ago.

Politics turned on its head when voters across the country elected Donald Trump as the 45th President on November 8, 2016.

WTOL investigated how President Trump has changed local politics and more importantly, the lives of voters. One year later, the biggest effect may not be the those who voted against the president, rather those who supported President Trump's election.

Trump swept the crucial Midwestern states of Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. One year later, local Republicans have a lot to talk about.

WTOL gathered a group of five Wood County Republican Trump supporters together recently in Bowling Green.

All sitting together, they were first asked if they felt the President has gotten a lot done in the first year. All five raised their hands.

Four of them voted for Trump, but small business owner Jose Mendez wasn’t able to. He was just naturalized as a U.S. citizen on October 25.

But Mendez says he is still a Trump supporter.

“More opportunities for jobs. The statistics are growing too, and that's helpful,” Mendez said.

Others on the panel also gave the president high marks on the economy.

“The stock market is up about 30 points. That is a good thing. We have begun to resurrect our position outside the United States,” Duane Carey, a local sales director said.

Retired Wood County resident Nancy Peters agrees that the country seems tougher now.

“He does what he says and he says what he means," Peters said. "And I like the fact that he was, took a strong stand against North Korea."

“I don't think he'll let us be pushed around by foreign nations anymore," Sophia Miller, a student a Bowling Green State University, said. "And I hope he keeps that up because we are a world power and it should be that way."

Ryan Wright of Perrysburg loves Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

“Choosing Neil Gorsuch I think was a very smart decision," Wright said. "It pleased a lot of conservative voters."

Then, WTOL asked the panel if the Republican Party is divided under President Trump.

Some of those on the panel say they do not like the way he handled recent events and he has caused a divide.

“I don't really like the way he has handled the kneeling during the national anthem by NFL players," Miller said. "I don't think it's the place of the federal government to be involved in that whatsoever! I think those players are perfectly within their rights to kneel."

“So, he talks directly. So sometimes that offends too much, the persons,” Mendez added.

Duane Carey said his support of the President is on the brink of falling apart, based on the President’s behavior.

“When the President of the United States decides to make his point by calling someone a name, that is not behavior that we would accept from your average Kindergarten student,” Carey said. “So the way he has behaved causes me, approaching an insurmountable amount of frustration.”

Nancy Peters said something that appeared to be on nearly everyone's mind on both sides of the aisle.

“And I'd like to see him stay off of Twitter,” she said as other panelists laughed.

So how has the Trump election win affected the other side of the political aisle?

“The ‘G’ rated version of it was 'My God, this is really happening,' said Joshua Hughes, chairman of the Lucas County Democrats.

Hughes said the party is over his defeat of Hillary Clinton.

Looking back at the President's time in office, reviews from local democrats is unsurprising negative.

One example is how he promised his supporters to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“His presidency thus far has been a failure. He hasn't been able to bring people together, which during the campaign he alleged he'd be able to do," Hughes said. "He could work with everyone, he's a great businessman. He can negotiate."

When asked if President Trump makes his job as a local party chairman easier or harder, Hughes answered it was easier.

"One of the hardest things to do is to get people motivated and to be involved in politics,” Hughes said.

Wood County's GOP chairman, Jon Jakubowski, would not grade the President. He said he would rather stick to local issues and the Republican Party itself.

“It was founded in 1854 to abolish slavery. And it focused principally on that issue. And when it focuses on principles over a long period of time, as opposed to personalities in politicians, it has had great success in our nation's history at making a difference,” Jakubowski said.

Among the other observations from the panel, Nancy Peters said Trump has done a good job employing women despite the narrative that he does not treat women well.

Jose Mendez, naturalized from Guatemala, thinks Trump is doing well on immigration despite the controversies with his travel bans.

And college student Sophia Miller says he needs to be more professional because she believes that is an important quality for a president to have.

Ryan Wright was the republican panelist who had the most support for President Trump. He says he has high hope for year two of his presidency.

“If republican legislators and democrats will stop resisting everything that this president tries to do and come to the table, I think a lot could be done,” Wright said.

