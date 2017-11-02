TPS holds event pushing for levy renewal

Toledo Public Schools held an event Thursday to gather support for a levy on Tuesday's ballot.

Issue 9 will renew a current tax levy for five years. That levy helps pay for building maintenance, teacher salaries and getting more students a bus ride to school.

Despite a recent F in achievement on Ohio's state report card, TPS leaders say that is not reflective of the huge strides they are making for local students.

"It's a long-term, patient fix under superintendent Durant, who has so many positive ideas to allow this to work for our community and for their children," Pastor Cedric Brock said. "It works when we put our interest in our children."

The district says some of the levy dollars will go to universal preschool to give kids going into TPS a head start on school.

