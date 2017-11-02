Early voting in Lucas County to continue through the weekend

This weekend will be the only weekend in Lucas County to take part in early voting before Tuesday's election.

There were already people at the Lucas County Early Vote Center in downtown Toledo where people were casting their votes.

"We're gonna be on vacation next week, so we wanted to make sure our ballot was cast especially for the state issues," Sylvania Resident Lowell King said.

If you miss early voting, you'll have to go to your local polling place on the seventh.

Also this weekend, the event Souls to the Polls will take place. The initiative is aimed at getting African-Americans in the community to vote.

