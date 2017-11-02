Athlete of the Week: Noah Edwards

Gaining 427 yards and scoring seven touchdowns in a game would fulfill any running back's wildest dreams.

Genoa senior Noah Edwards accomplished that feat last week in a record-breaking win over Fostoria to qualify for the playoffs.

Edwards is a versatile athlete who has already racked up more than 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

"Breaking school records? Never though about it," Edwards said. "Kinda surprised me a bit now. It's more an accomplishment since we've won more games and we're going to state. We have five more weeks to play."

While Edwards may be surprised by his accomplishment, his coach Paul Patterson says he would have never put it past his star senior.

“We always knew when he was a freshman he had the ability to make big plays. He battled injuries the last two years, but has been healthy all this season," Patterson said. "We knew he was very good with the ball in his hands. Smart coaches find those kids and make sure they get the football. We’ve had some injuries with the line, but the kids have done a good job opening holes for him.”

Genoa will play against Pleasant Friday night in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs.

