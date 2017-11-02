Owens Community College cuts ribbon on Veterans Hall

Owens Community College cut the ribbon for the Toledo campus's new Veterans Hall.

The new hall will be the home for offices of Veterans Services and Counseling Services.

There is also a lounge, computer lab, conference room, meeting room and other spaces available for veterans to use.

"Things we know about veterans is they do require some services that are different," Owens Community College interim president Steve Robinson said. "When you come back from serving or being in combat situation there are different kinds of environments that you need to be successful in school. This is a great place to for veterans to share a space with people who they have things in common with."



A donation from a former board of trustees member helped to make the building renovation happen.

