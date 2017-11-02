TPS hopes you'll vote 'yes' on Issue 9

Election day is less than a week away, and Toledo Public Schools hope you will support its levy that will appear on the ballot.

Issue 9 will renew a current tax levy for five years.

The levy will help pay for things like building maintenance, teacher salaries and getting more students access to school bus transportation.

Despite a recent F in achievement on Ohio's state report card, TPS leaders say the grade is not reflective of the huge strides they are making for local students.

"It's a long-term, patient fix under Superintendent Durant, who has so many positive ideas to allow this to work for our community and for the children. It works if we put our interest in our children," said Pastor Cedric Brock of Mount Nebo Baptist Church.

The district says some of the levy dollars will go to universal preschool to give kids as head start into their education.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.