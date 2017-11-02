New hall at Owens Community College serves local veterans

Veterans will now have a new place to go at Owens Community College.

The college held a ribbon cutting Thursday to debut the new Veterans Hall on the Toledo-area campus.

The building includes offices of Veterans Services and Counseling Services.

The hall also features a lounge, computer lab, conference room and meeting room, among other spaces, for veterans.

"Things we know about veterans is they do require some services that are different. When you come back from serving or being in combat situations, there are different kids of environments that you need to be successful in school. This is a great place for veterans to share a space with people who they have things in common with," said interim president Steve Robinson.

A donation from a former board of trustees member helped to make the building renovation possible.

