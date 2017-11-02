79-year-old woman hit by car while crossing the street - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

79-year-old woman hit by car while crossing the street

MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

An elderly woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Monroe Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on North Monroe Street and Elm Avenue around 6:30 a.m. 

Police say a 79-year-old woman was hit by a car while she was crossing the intersection. 

The woman was taken to ProMedica Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, and charges are being sought for driving without insurance. 

Police say speed or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. 

