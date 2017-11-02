79-year-old woman hit by car while crossing the street

An elderly woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Monroe Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on North Monroe Street and Elm Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Police say a 79-year-old woman was hit by a car while she was crossing the intersection.

The woman was taken to ProMedica Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, and charges are being sought for driving without insurance.

Police say speed or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.