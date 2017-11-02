Power back on at UT's Scott Park Campus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Power back on at UT's Scott Park Campus

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The power is now back on at UT's Scott Park Campus.

The University of Toledo reported a power outage at the Scott Park Campus Thursday morning.

The university says employees who work at the campus didn't need to report to work at that time.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly