Police: Loss of control caused four-car crash

Police are on the scene of a multiple-car crash on I-75 Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on northbound I-75 near Miami Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police say one man lost control of his car, causing a chain reaction of crashes.

Police say four cars were involved in the crash.

The last two cars involved are now being towed.

Police say no one was injured in the crash

