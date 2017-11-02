Metroparks Toledo seeks public opinion on new park

Being able to head to a park for a run or to walk your dog is convenient, especially if you don't have to go out of your way to get to one.

Metroparks Toledo wants to put a Metropark within five miles of every resident in Lucas County, and they want your input.

There is a push to put a new 70-acre metro park in north Toledo.

The park, called Manhattan Marsh, would be located near Manhattan Boulevard and Suder Avenue.

Metroparks Toledo invites the public to learn about plans for the new park and to give their opinions at an open house on Thursday.

The open house is at Chase STEM Academy on 600 Bassett Street from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Restoration work will begin soon and continue through 2018, followed by construction in 2019.

The park is expected to open in the fall of 2019.

