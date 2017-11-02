Vacant house fire causes damage to neighboring home

Crews were on the scene of a vacant house fire in Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire occurred on the 600 block of Lucas Street around 4:30 a.m.

Crews say the fire caused major damage to the vacant home. They say the heat was so intense that the flames also caused some damage to a neighboring home.

The family in the neighboring home was not injured as a result of the fire.

A fire investigator is on the scene.

