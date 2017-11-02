Vacant house fire causes damage to neighboring home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vacant house fire causes damage to neighboring home

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews were on the scene of a vacant house fire in Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire occurred on the 600 block of Lucas Street around 4:30 a.m.

Crews say the fire caused major damage to the vacant home. They say the heat was so intense that the flames also caused some damage to a neighboring home. 

The family in the neighboring home was not injured as a result of the fire. 

A fire investigator is on the scene.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly