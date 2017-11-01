More than 450 cases of Hepatitis A have been confirmed in southeast Michigan

In Southeast Michigan alone there have been more than 450 cases of confirmed Hepatitis A since August of 2016.

The Michigan Health Department just began emergency operations, citing Monroe county as an area they're worried about causing neighbors to worry.

"We have seen two cases that we have investigated that have been identified and linked to the outbreaks that are happening in the counties north of us," said Kim Comerzan, the director of the Monroe County Health department.

She said even thought it is only two cases, this allows them to educate neighbors about how to prevent the disease.

"Hand washing frequently, particularly after using the restroom, before preparing food, before eating food, we are not to share food, drink with others, especially if you know someone is infected with Hepatitis A," said Comerzan.

They are pushing anyone who thinks they could be at risk to get the vaccine. This includes anyone who has come in contact with someone who has hepatitis A, substance abusers, homeless.

"The symptoms typically are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, feeling generally really tired, fatigue, loss of appetite, can run a fever some people are hospitalized," said .

She adds that the most healthy individuals are able to recover on their own.

Anyone interested in getting vaccinated, can schedule an appointment through the Monroe County Health Department.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.