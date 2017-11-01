Neighbors fed up with juveniles, several arrested on Halloween

Neighbors in west Toledo are fed up after a large group of teens ran through the streets on Halloween night damaging property, stealing and causing mischief.

"We want to let these juveniles know that this neighborhood around here no huh, we’re going to continue to call the police," said Tina Scott who lives near Willys Park.

Toledo Police arrested 12 juveniles and charged them with rioting, but their night was busy making several stops before police caught up with the teens.

One woman was running to the store when she saw the commotion and police lights. She knew instantly what it was for.

"That's exactly what I thought it was right away,” said Chelsea Barto a neighbor near Library Village. “I was glad to see that that many cops showed up and they were getting them."

Neighbors say a group of 15-20 teens ran through the neighborhood. Police cite their first stop was the Rite Aid on West Sylvania Avenue where they trashed the store and even stole items before they headed into the neighborhoods damaging cars.

"These kids are out of control and the parents need to step up and find out what their kids are doing they need to take action because these kids are terrorizing neighbors, they are destroying property and they are threatening the neighbors," said Scott.

The group of teens about 14-17 years old also made their way to the Family Dollar. There they also vandalized the business.

One mother Dawn Davis and her three kids Brysen, Avery, and Kingston entered the store just after the event and captured photos. Her children volunteered to help clean up the mess the teens left behind. Police responded quickly arresting several.

"We ended up flooding the area with officers rounding up a bunch of suspects, 12 of which we have charged so far and there will probably be more charges forthcoming," said Captain Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Neighbors said the incident is making them reconsider trick-or-treating next Halloween, but others said they plan to bring peace back to their neighborhood.

"We're going to continue to do what we do as citizens and homeowners and we're going to call TPD," said Scott.

Toledo Police said they are still investigating these incidents. They said they are still looking for some of teens involved in the riot. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.