Do You Love a Rainy Night?

If you sleep well with rain falling on the rooftop, then tonight is for you.
A rainy night is expected with temperatures warming into the 50s by daybreak.
Moderate downpours are likely from 11:00 PM to 4:00 AM.
By 8:00 AM Thursday you can expect light fog/drizzle with a chance of showers.
Rain amounts should range from 1/4" up to 3/4" across the area.
There may be quite a bit of dry time Thursday, but do not expect to see any blue sky.
High temperatures will slowly warm into the 60s during the afternoon.
Robert Shiels WTOL
