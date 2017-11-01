Do You Love a Rainy Night?

If you sleep well with rain falling on the rooftop, then tonight is for you.

A rainy night is expected with temperatures warming into the 50s by daybreak.

Moderate downpours are likely from 11:00 PM to 4:00 AM.

By 8:00 AM Thursday you can expect light fog/drizzle with a chance of showers.

Rain amounts should range from 1/4" up to 3/4" across the area.

There may be quite a bit of dry time Thursday, but do not expect to see any blue sky.

High temperatures will slowly warm into the 60s during the afternoon.

