Toledo crews race to finish projects before winter

Constructions crews in both Ohio and within the city of Toledo are prepping for winter. But there is still unfinished business.

The city spent quite some time and money this year to improve what is on and under the roadways to keep driver safe.

Everything that can be repaved before the end of the year should be competed by the middle of November.

Anthony Wayne Trail only needs one more layer of asphalt, which crews plan to get done over the next week if weather permits.

Some projects and funding may carry over into next year depending on the weather. Another obstacle in getting work done before the end of the year is that asphalt plants will soon close up and likely remain closed until May.

In the meantime, over the winter months, the city expects to be working on water line replacement in every district.

"The other projects you may see are that we've completed Bancroft in part to the east side of the Ottawa River. Obviously, next year we've got to come back. That project will carry over into next year," Doug Stephens, Administrator of the Division of Engineering Services explained. "We had a very aggressive program this year with over $33.6 million in capitol resurfacing dollars. So we've gotten the majority of that work done and we're continuing to push on toward the end of the year."

Of that $33.6 million spent, $9 million went toward resurfacing residential streets.

Other than working on roads, city crews are also ramping up leaf pick up and snow removal efforts.

