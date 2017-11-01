University of Findlay participated in Helping Hands Food drive

The University of Findlay helped collect food for a local food pantry. The 12th annual Helping Hands Food Drive was held at 5 locations across Findlay.

The event supports The Chopin hall food pantry.

Event organizers hoped to collect 78 thousand pounds of food. The event also allows the 300 student volunteers to accrue 600 to 700 service hours.

"It takes a lot to move 78,000 pounds worth of food. From the point of coming into the donation locations, inspecting the food and making sure it's not expired or have dented cans, then we sort the food and actually package it into individual peanut butter to canned fruit and all that stuff," said David Harr, the director of Dine-in service at UF.

The Helping Hands were able to collect a grand total of 97,465 pounds of food.

Anyone who missed the food drive, can donate directly to Chopin Hall here.

