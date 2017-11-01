Money Talks News: Best and worst things to buy in November

Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores.

First on the November bargain list? Appliances. from vacuums to refrigerators, this is the month for deals.

If your taste turns more to high tech, November is also the month for tablets, 4K TVs, prior generation Apple products and budget laptops.

November is also the time to shop for clothes. Some online retailers will start their Black Friday apparel deals before Black Friday, so buyers should start looking on the Monday of that week. Deal News said discounts of up to 80 percent are possible.

Now what about November duds. There are some things you don't want to buy this month.

Deal News said to wait till December for gift card deals. Last year, Target knocked 10 percent off all their gift cards. Other things to avoid include exercise equipment and high end computers.

Of course, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday: those are your three special shopping days in November.

To stay updated on all of the best deals and the duds for those shopping days visit the Money Talks News website and do a search for "Deals."

