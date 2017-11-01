TPD to received nearly $74k in traffic safety grants

The Toledo Police Department is getting nearly $74,000 in traffic safety grants.

TPD is joining other law enforcement agencies and local and state safety organizations to improve traffic safety throughout the city.

The funds will be used to pay for officer salaries during enforcement efforts.

A lot of the focus will be spent on cracking down on impaired driving, motorcycle safety and young drivers.

