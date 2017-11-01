City of Toledo announces program to build development in city's neighborhoods

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and City Councilman Tom Waniewski announced a grant program Wednesday to help build up Toledo's neighborhoods.

The District Improvement Grant will help fund economic development in troubled neighborhoods.

“The District Improvement Grant is another innovative community driven program that will support neighborhood building and develop sustainable economic opportunities while creating success for today and tomorrow,” Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said.

“The District Improvement Grant program is about building our neighborhoods," Councilman Tom Waniewski added. "This is a positive step forward with the Mayor to make opportunities for neighborhood organizations and anchor institutions to make a positive change for the neighborhood."

The gran will have an application process to help identify projects that require funding and ensure that the applicant's neighborhood project can demonstrate a public benefit.

The money from the program, which will be about one million dollars, will come from the Capital Improvement Fund, General Fund or Community Development Block Grant.

The applicant will require citizens to work with their district council member to sponsor the application fro funding.

Once the city receives the application, the plan will be reviewed and scored.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.