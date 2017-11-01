You'll Be Well Rested This Weekend!

Fall brings cooler weather, more gray skies and longer nights: three great ingredients for extra-long sleep sessions. The night from Saturday November 4th to Sunday November 5th, will give you another.
It's time to fall back and gain an extra hour. Daylight Saving time will impact us again on November 5th as clocks turn back an hour at 2 AM. This adjustment will make the sunrises and sunsets an hour earlier. I hope you enjoy your extra hour of rest!
