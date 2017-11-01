McComb QB indicted in court for trespassing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

McComb QB indicted in court for trespassing

Cameron Morris (Source: Hancock Co. Jail) Cameron Morris (Source: Hancock Co. Jail)
McCOMB, OH (WTOL) -

A former quarterback for McComb High School was indicted in court Wednesday one one count of trespassing. 

Cameron Morris, 18, was arrested on October 18 after the McComb Police Department received a call of a suspicious man at a home on the 300 block of Southcrest Drive around midnight. 

Police say Morris entered the home without permission.

Morris, a senior at McComb High School, has not played for the team since his arrest. He has missed the last two games.

Trespassing is a fourth-degree felony. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly